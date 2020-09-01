Reason why Mandy Rose won't contend for the SmackDown Women's Championship reported

God's Greatest Creation, Mandy Rose, has been one of the top Superstars of WWE SmackDown. Rose has time and again proven that she isn't just another pretty face and is in the WWE to wrestle and rise the ranks. Mandy Rose is one of the top competitors on the Blue Brand and is a WWE SmackDown Women's Champion in the future.

Will Mandy Rose become WWE SmackDown Women's Champion?

On the WWE RAW Preview at Sportskeeda, Tom Colohue took up fans' questions and gave viewers a lot of backstage stories in the world of WWE. One such WWE fan asked Tom about Bayley's future.

Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist answered the WWE fans saying that Naomi is most likely the one to step up to the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley.

Tom noted that the original plan was to have Mandy Rose win at WWE SummerSlam and break into the WWE SmackDown Championship picture. That did not happen because of Naomi's popularity among the WWE Universe right now. Thus, Naomi will be getting the opportunity instead of Mandy Rose for now.

Mandy Rose is coming off a huge win at WWE SummerSlam. She beat her former best friend and teammate, Sonya Deville, in a No DQ Loser Leaves WWE Match. After the dust settled, Otis joined his lady love and celebrated her victory in the center of the ring.

During her run in the WWE, Mandy Rose hasn't won any Titles. Initially, she and Sonya Deville formed Fire & Desire and went after the Women's Tag Team Championship. The two took part in the WWE Elimination Chamber Match to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo came up short when Sasha Banks and Bayley won the match.

A few months later, mandy Rose and Sonya Deville split ways when Rose found out that Deville was meddling in her personal life. The implosion led to Rose falling for Otis and becoming an onscreen couple.

As for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, it looks like Bayley is on an unstoppable run. At WWE SummerSlam, she beat Asuka to retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.