Reported tragic reason for Mandy Rose's absence from WWE NXT

Mandy Rose was absent from the first episode of the newly rebranded WWE NXT that marked the end of the colorful 2.0 era of the developmental show. The NXT Women's Champion was initially scheduled to compete in a six-women's tag team match but was taken out by Alba Fyre in the parking lot.

However, the real reason that the Toxic Attraction Leader was pulled from the match, and the show entirely, is quite upsetting. WrestleTalk has reported that WWE decided to pull Mandy Rose out of the show because her brother, Richard Saccomanno, tragically passed away on October 3rd at the age of 40.

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia I heard that Mandy Rose's brother passed. May he rest in peace and I'm sending Mandy my best wishes. I just know he was proud of you 🥀

Rose was announced to take on Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark alongside her Toxic Attraction teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a six-women's tag team match this past week on NXT.

However, in the starting moments of the show, we saw Alba Fyre attack Toxic Attraction in the parking lot. After catching them off guard, Fyre proceeded to get in the car, which implied Rose was in but was never shown on screen, and drove off. The six women's tag team match was then changed into a standard tag match between Lyons and Stark taking on the rest of Toxic Attraction.

We at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to Mandy Rose and her entire family during this tragic time.

Mandy Rose could move to the WWE main roster sometime soon

The current WWE NXT Women's champion has set a huge milestone in holding onto her title for 343 days, but that could all be ending soon. Mandy Rose has been on a tremendously dominant run alongside her Toxic Attraction teammates ever since they joined forces on the developmental brand.

According to Xero News, it's been reported that the Toxic Attraction leader will join Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the main roster. It's been further pitched for her to drop the title before the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event and have her be a part of the upcoming Wargames match.

"And heres another. Mandy will be Joining them. She is due to drop the belt before Survivor Series. Last told there was a pitch for them to be apart of the War Games Match," read the report.

Xero News @NewsXero



Mandy will be Joining them



She is due to drop the belt before Survivor Series



Last told there was a pitch for them to be apart of the War Games Match



More on

There has been a lot of talk lately about moving Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction up from #WWENXT to either #WWERaw or #SmackDown . Mandy Rose's status in the potential move is unclear.

There have been considerable teases beginning to form for a match down the line between Toxic Attraction and Damage CTRL. Perhaps we'll see the two women's factions start a feud once Mandy Rose and her teammates move to the WWE main roster sometime soon.

