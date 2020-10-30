WWE's next big PPV stop this year is the upcoming Survivor Series 2020, which is scheduled to take place on November 22nd. After last year's massively successful Survivor Series PPV which saw RAW, SmackDown, and NXT battle each other for brand supremacy, fans were excited to see all the three brands clash this year as well.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like NXT will be part of WWE Survivor Series 2020, which has left the fans wondering the reason. After a dominant performance last year at WWE Survivor Series, NXT being left out this year is disappointing.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason for NXT not being part of Survivor Series this year is to prevent any more COVID-19 outbreaks. There have been COVID-19 cases at the Performance Center and Vince McMahon reportedly wants to keep NXT away from the other two brands as a precautionary measure.

While this explanation seems logical, it was also suggested that WWE is no more trying to portray NXT as a major brand on the level of RAW and SmackDown, which also explains why NXT wasn't involved in the WWE Draft this year.

WWE Survivor Series 2020 match card

While NXT is most certainly not going to be part of WWE Survivor Series 2020, the company has already announced several massive matches for the PPV. The following are the four "Champion vs Champion" matches announced:

Randy Orton (WWE Champion) vs Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

Asuka (RAW Women's Champion) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Champion)

Bobby Lashley (United States Champion) vs Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Champion)

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (RAW Tag Team Champions) vs The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

Other than these matches, there will also be two traditional Survivor Series elimination matches, one each for men and women. The team selection process has already started and we shall soon find out the confirmed teams of RAW and SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series 2020.