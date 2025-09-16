Reason why Randy Orton was unhappy with Drew McIntyre during their match on SmackDown - Reports

Randy Orton lost to Drew McIntyre on the 12th September episode of SmackDown, but not everything went as smoothly as expected. The reason why The Viper was reportedly unhappy was revealed.During the Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton match on SmackDown, the 14-time WWE Champion was in a position where he was selling his knee in the match. McIntyre then proceeded to hit a move where he slammed Orton against the ropes, and his legs appeared to awkwardly tumble on it. It was an honest mistake, and the slamming against the ropes spot has been done many times over.Orton then went out of the ring and put his hand on the barricade with his head down, visibly angry. However, Bryan Alvarez, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, revealed that Orton screamed, &quot;25 goddamn years and nobody has slammed me against the goddamn ropes&quot; to the referee. This was likely the reason why he was not happy with McIntyre at that moment.However, like a true professional, Orton put McIntyre over, and it set up the return of Cody Rhodes, who Drew McIntyre will face for the WWE Championship in one of the marquee matches at Wrestlepalooza. Had this been a decade-and-a-half ago or more, the outcome of the situation would have likely been very different. Orton is now a consummate professional and locker room veteran, meaning that he is the one who sets the example for the younger talent coming after him.He seems to be more aware of this role, and thankfully, no incident happened like it did with Mr. Kennedy where he was fired after Orton complained about him being an unsafe worker. McIntyre and Randy Orton have faced off numerous times before, last having a major feud in the second half of 2021, with The Scotsman losing and regaining the WWE Championship.