Possible reason why Roman Reigns brutalized Seth Rollins with chair shots - Reports

WWE may have a very specific reason for booking Roman Reigns to inflict a severe beatdown on Seth Rollins after their title match at the Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins started mind games with Reigns right at the start of their match as he walked out to the Shield's entrance music in Shield attire. The bout ended in disqualification when he refused to let go of a Guillotine choke after Rollins got to the ropes. The Universal Champion then broke a pair of chairs on The Visionary.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio detailed the possible reason why Reigns acted out after his Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Meltzer mentioned that WWE wanted fans to boo Reigns after the match was over.

"To get out of the people booing it, Roman hit him with a million chair shots when it was over, including a chair shot to the back. This was basically to mimic the Seth Rollins chair shot to the back when The Shield broke up. So, you know that was to turn boos for the match into boos for Roman at the end of the segment and it pretty much worked that way. So, that was the plan. That's the whole gist of it."

Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns also had to settle some old scores as he interfered in Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley. As the match progressed, the referee was incapacitated, getting caught in the middle of the action. Lesnar planted Lashley with an F5 but the ref was unable to make the count.

Reigns used this opening to hit a Spear on Lesnar. He then asked Paul Heyman to hand him the WWE Championship. The Tribal Chief hit Lesnar with the title, allowing Lashley to make the pin and win the highly-anticipated bout.

