Possible reason why Roman Reigns and several other WWE superstars were pulled from recent live events

WWE superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Big E, Becky Lynch, and others were pulled from live events along with Monday Night Raw. It looks as if the recent COVID-19 wave in WWE has caused a lot of changes to be made.

But not all of these changes were made because these WWE stars tested positive for COVID.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the reason for Roman Reigns and other WWE stars being pulled from recent shows was because of precautions for their upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.

“Basically what I was told on [Sunday night] was that there are people who are being held off this week’s touring that are the main eventers essentially on pay-per-view because they do not want Lesnar, Heyman, and Roman Reigns for example – they want them all on Day 1." Meltzer said. "It’s very important. Whatever storyline they’re doing, it’s the Mania storyline and they gotta be there if at all possible.”

It seems fair enough for WWE to want to protect its most valuable stars such as Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and others from getting hit with Covid too.

Meltzer also noted that only Seth Rollins has been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid. While the Covid status for Big E and Bobby Lashley is not yet known.

WWE Day 1 Card including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Big E, etc. expected to continue as advertised

Even with the wave of COVID-19 striking WWE unexpectedly, it looks as if the show must go on for Saturday's Day 1 event. The first pay-per-view of 2022 on January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia, is expected to go on as originally planned.

It's because WWE expects that any of its stars who contracted COVID-19, or been in contact with someone who is COVID positive, will be fine by Saturday night. So, stars such as Roman Reigns, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and even Seth Rollins will all appear for their advertised matches.

WWE has all of its executives, talent, and crew following its updated CDC recommended policy. The recommendations include a 5-day quarantine period for people not showing any symptoms of COVID. In addition, everyone has to wear their masks backstage or be fined.

