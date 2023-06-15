Reason why SmackDown tag-team will not get fired despite getting 'buried' consistently - Reports

The SmackDown tag team division is heating up as they are set to compete in a gauntlet match this week to determine the next challengers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, one particular tag team seems to have hit a significant low in the company, and there are no plans for them. The team in question is Hit Row.

A factor contributing to Hit Row's disappointment is the inconsistent booking they have received. Despite their undeniable charisma and ability to entertain, they have often been relegated to minor roles or have been left off television entirely. This inconsistent push has prevented them from gaining traction and building a consistent fan base, ultimately leading to their diminished impact on WWE programming.

Last week they lost to The Club and were laid out by AJ Styles after the match. Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez revealed on Filthy Four that despite WWE having no plans for them, they won't be fired:

''If it was a year ago, we would be going man these guys better answer their phone. I would not answer my phone if I were Hit Row. But they're not firing anyone anymore. They haven't fired anyone since before Vince left. And they're still here. They do nothing with the, and they get buried''.

Hit Row might not participate in the upcoming gauntlet match on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, multiple tag teams like The Street Profits, LWO, Pretty Deadly, Brawling Brutes, and The OC confronted tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a backstage segment.

Unfortunately, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis were absent from the angle on SmackDown, indicating that they might not even participate in the upcoming gauntlet match. It is perplexing that Triple H brought back the faction but seemingly has no major plans for them.

The faction was released by Vince McMahon in 2021. However, once Triple H took charge, he brought back Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab. Swerve Scott could not return as he had already signed with AEW. However, despite an early attempt to push them, their run has been flat.

