Reason why there is speculation of Carmella being a RETRIBUTION member 

Carmella has not appeared on WWE TV since the Money in the Bank PPV in which she was one of the contestants in the ladder match.

However, there is now speculation doing the rounds about Carmella possibly being a member of WWE's newest faction, RETRIBUTION.

Tom Colohue addressed the speculation on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast. Tom noted that many theories were circulating regarding the identity of the members of the group, and one of them was about Carmella being one of the two female stars.

Many fans spotted a female member doing the moonwalk. Carmella is known for using the iconic dance move, and it has always been a part of her entrance. Tom added that he doesn't think Carmella might be a part of RETRIBUTION as she wouldn't have given away her identity so bluntly by doing the moonwalk.

Here's what Tom Colohue had to say about Carmella possibly being a RETRIBUTION member:

"There have also been a few more theories. There was someone doing a moonwalk, so there was the idea that it might be Carmella. I don't think she'd be so clear to give it away."

Will Carmella return to be a part of RETRIBUTION?

I have read a few tweets from fans guessing that Carmella might be one of the members of RETRIBUTION. — Gavin J. Porter (@GavinJPorter) August 8, 2020

Tom Colohue, however, did reveal the identity of the other female member of RETRIBUTION based on the information he received from a backstage source.

Carmella, as noted earlier, has been away from WWE TV for the past few months and there are no updates about her return as WWE prepares for the SummerSlam PPV.

When it comes to RETRIBUTION, the stable has been at the centre of a few chaotic segments over the past few weeks. The group ended an episode of SmackDown by destroying property at the Performance Center, and the carnage continued on this week's episode of RAW.

The rumor being discussed currently has pointed towards the next set of NXT call-ups being revealed as the members of the faction. WWE is trying to build up the anticipation for the eventual revelation, but when will that happen? Expect RETRIBUTION to make their presence felt on WWE programming in the weeks to follow.

What are your thoughts about Carmella possibly being a RETRIBUTION member? Does it all add up? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.