Reason WWE is not bringing back Liv Morgan for special role - REPORTS

Liv Morgan has been gone from WWE for a long time. There has now been talk about her returning. However, a report has discussed why this is unlikely and suggests that she would not return in a special role.There was a question on whether Liv Morgan could be brought back to WWE in a non-wrestling role. Fightful Select reported on the situation and said that the company had a special reason for not using injured WWE stars in non-wrestling roles.The report said that when a star is injured, WWE is able to freeze their deals for the time that they are out of the ring. On the other hand, if they are used in a non-wrestling role, then the contract continues on. Even if they are not wrestling but appearing in other capacities on-screen, it would mean that their contract remains active. Should Morgan be brought back in a non-wrestling role, she would likely have a major role on-screen.The report also said that WWE favors using huge returns after time away from the ring due to injuries as moments for the superstars.Liv Morgan's injury has seen Roxanne Perez step up in the Judgment DayWith Liv Morgan injured in the middle of a really strong run, the Judgment Day was left hampered. However, Roxanne Perez, who appeared to be entering a feud with Morgan, stepped up in a big way instead.The star has taken over Morgan's position in the group after Finn Balor added her, convincing the rest of the Judgment Day to side with him in the decision. Before leaving, Morgan had talked about how Perez should not be part of the group, but it seems that those words were quickly forgotten.Perez has become a valuable part of the faction, representing them in matches and helping out everyone.