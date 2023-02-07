Reason why WWE changed current Champion’s ring name revealed - Reports 

Name changes happen in WWE from time to time with seemingly no rhyme or reason.

Just recently, the WWE Universe rejoiced when Doudrop made her surprise return to the Royal Rumble under her former name Piper Niven. While this was a welcome change, there have been some that the fans have been less than enthusiastic about.

When a fan recently asked Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer on social media why Io Shirai's name got changed to IYO SKY at SummerSlam, Meltzer responded by confirming the rumor that the company wanted to own her name and that they couldn't own her previous name. Tweeting out:

"The wanted to own her WWE name and she had used the name Io Shirai her entire career so they couldn't own it," Dave Meltzer said in a tweet.

Is Bayley making her WWE rivalry with Becky Lynch too personal?

IYO SKY's stablemate in Damage CTRL, Bayley, will undoubtedly have her hands full later on tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Bayley is scheduled to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. This was originally scheduled to take place on the RAW is XXX special last month, but the match was cut due to the previous segments on the show going over their time.

While their rivalry has been going on for months now, Bayley pushed things to the next level last week on RAW when she told Becky Lynch that the only reason Seth Rollins married her was because he got her pregnant.

It was a surprising move by Bayley, which makes tonight's steel cage match even more personal than before.

Reports state that this match is scheduled to get plenty of time and will likely be the main event of tonight's show.

