Reason WWE has delayed Randy Orton's return - Reports

Randy Orton is one of WWE's biggest stars, but he's not appeared in the company for some time now. The fact that he's been out with a major back injury has left fans wondering when he will return to the ring. However, as it turns out, there's another big update about his comeback and why the company is delaying it.

Orton's absence from the ring has been very noticeable, given the star's presence throughout his career. His legacy is already legendary, though the star is possibly far from retiring now. Fans can't wait for him to return, with multiple theories thrown around on social media about the manner of his comeback.

That said, though, there's now a report from BWE regarding Randy Orton's status and why The Viper is not back yet. The report stated that he was doing much better. However, it was also noted that WWE was being cautious, taking the time before finally bringing him back. The promotion wants him at 100% when he returns.

When Orton finally returns, though, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for him.

When do you think Randy Orton will return? Sound off in the comments section below.

