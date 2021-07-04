Reason why WWE has pulled Lex Luger documentary from Sunday's schedule - Reports

WWE has reportedly delayed the premiere of the WWE Icons documentary about Lex Luger.

The episode was originally due to air on Peacock and the WWE Network on Sunday, July 4. However, according to Wrestling Inc, sources have indicated that WWE is planning to debut the documentary at a later date with a stronger lead-in program.

The timing of the premiere would have coincided with the anniversary of Luger bodyslamming Yokozuna on the USS Intrepid. The famous moment was filmed on American Independence Day (July 4) in 1993 and aired for the first time on the July 5, 1993 episode of WWE RAW.

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is also reporting that WWE wants the documentary to air on the day of a larger event, such as after a pay-per-view.

WWE usually premieres WWE Network documentaries and interviews on Sundays. While some shows are timed to debut after a pay-per-view, others become available on-demand during the day.

For example, Mick Foley’s recent appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions aired on June 20 – the same day as WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. Similarly, Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions episode premiered after the second night of WrestleMania 37.

WWE promoted Lex Luger’s documentary on social media this week

Lex Luger is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion

As the tweets in this article show, the decision to pull the Lex Luger documentary appears to have been made at the last minute.

WWE heavily advertised the episode on social media throughout the week. Luger also gave rare media interviews to promote the documentary.

This is not the first time that a WWE Network documentary has been pulled at short notice.

Last month, WWE advertised a WWE Untold episode about The Nexus. The documentary was due to air on June 13 before it was removed from the schedule with no explanation.

