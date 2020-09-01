Reason why WWE took a shot at Matt Riddle's marriage reported

Over the weekend, Matt Riddle faced Baron Corbin at WWE Payback. The Ultimate Bro walked out victorious at the PPV, marking his first main roster PPV win. However, WWE garnered flak from the WWE Universe before the match took place because of a post that was Tweeted by Matt Riddle's opponent a few hours before the match.

Why WWE took a show at Matt Riddle's marriage

Hours before his match against Matt Riddle at WWE Payback, Baron Corbin tweeted that Riddle was a failure at home. The Tweet was a dig at recent accusations made against Matt Riddle.

Tonight, I prove that Matt Riddle is a failure in a WWE ring.

By the way…he’s already proven that he’s a failure at home. #WWEPayback — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 30, 2020

The WWE SmackDown Superstar was accused of sexual assault. Matt Riddle took to social media to deny those claims and admitted to the fact that he had an affair with the woman. The reason why it took him long to come out and deny the allegations was that it made him feel miserable because he had cheated on his wife at the time.

Baron Corbin's Tweet received a lot of hate on the internet and the WWE Universe was unhappy about the company bringing in a Superstar's personal issues into a storyline. On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that Vince McMahon was the reason for Matt Riddle's current storyline.

”Vince McMahon, a lot of these storylines are taken from Vince McMahon’s life, right? So, Vince McMahon in his own life has been accused of things many times which in his mind I’m sure he didn’t do — I’m sure many of them he didn’t do, I don’t know about all, but many of them. Maybe he’s like putting Matt Riddle in this position to stand up, but it’s not like you’re going to really do it because you’re not going to — what you’re going to do a story where it’s all false or something? You can’t do that story. You’re just inviting people to learn about something that’s not going to benefit [Riddle] or you in way, shape, or form.”

It looks like WWE will continue with Matt Riddle's ongoing feud with Corbin as The King attacked The Bro after their match at WWE Payback.