Recently re-hired WWE Superstars are now Triple H "products" - Reports

According to rumors, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are set to become a "big focus" on WWE RAW, with Triple H personally taking care of their direction.

Gargano and his wife, LeRae, were brought back by Triple H after he assumed power in WWE. While the former NXT Champion returned on RAW's August 22nd edition, Candice LeRae showed up on the show's September 26th edition.

It's worth noting that neither Johnny Gargano nor LeRae were released from WWE but chose not to renew their contracts during the Vince McMahon era. Now that they have been a part of WWE RAW for a few months, they are reportedly on course to become a "big focus" of the show. As per Xero News, both Gargano and LeRae are now Triple H "products," meaning they could receive big pushes.

While Johnny Gargano has been a part of the feud between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae has been competing against members of DAMAGE CTRL. If these rumors materialize into something concrete, it's safe to say fans could be seeing the couple become a part of bigger and better feuds in WWE.

Triple H also has plans to reunite DIY on WWE RAW.

Former tag team partners Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who went by the name DIY on NXT, could soon reunite on WWE RAW. According to a recent report, Triple H is eying to align the duo once Ciampa returns from injury.

It was noted that The Game believes DIY would be a valuable addition to the tag division. Furthermore, the eventual direction for both Gargano and Ciampa was to branch off as singles act on the main roster with added momentum on their back.

Considering just how popular the former NXT Tag Team Champions were, there's no doubt they could become legitimate contenders for the tag team gold.

