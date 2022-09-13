Current superstar wrestles for the first time in Triple H-era of WWE after reportedly replacing former titleholder

Multi-time world champion Triple H finally gave a chance to former 24/7 Champion Reggie during last week's edition of WWE Main Event.

Since Triple H took charge of WWE creative, he has instituted some changes. Superstars who were regularly featured before don't get as much time now, and other stars have lost their pushes. Meanwhile, some stars don't appear at all. The 24/7 Championship scene has suffered with the title almost not being featured at all during WWE RAW, something that was a staple of the show before.

Former 24/7 Champion Reggie is one such wrestler who has seen his star fade since The Game started booking the show. Last week during the September 5, 2022, edition of RAW, though, Reggie finally got a chance to wrestle.

According to a report on Fightful Select, Shelton Benjamin was scheduled to wrestle former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. However, Alexander was replaced by Reggie.

Reggie lost the match, but this was his first time appearing on a show under current management. This was his first wrestling match since July 18, when he lost to Akira Tozawa on Main Event. This week, however, he didn't appear on WWE Main Event, with Cedric Alexander facing Benjamin instead.

Triple H has changed quite a lot of things since the time Vince McMahon was in charge

Ever since he became the head of WWE Creative and Vince McMahon retired, The Game has made several changes to WWE shows.

He has brought back the full names of several superstars like Austin Theory and Matt Riddle, names that were shortened by the former WWE Chairman. He has also reportedly unbanned words superstars were previously forbidden from saying during WWE shows.

While it's only been a couple of months in charge for the 14-time world champion, the show style has changed significantly. Fans are waiting to see what the coming months will bring.

