A new report has shed light on the reasons why a released star was not pushed during his time in WWE. It was revealed that it was Cameron Grimes' behavior that made the company apprehensive of pushing him to the top of the card.

Grimes released an emotional video on April 23rd last month, in which he revealed that he had been cut from the Stamford-based promotion. Though the 30-year-old star achieved moderate success in NXT, where he was a one-time North American Champion, his main roster run fizzled out in no time.

While his six-second win over Baron Corbin on SmackDown generated high hopes, Grimes was soon forgotten. His last match came on the April 12th episode of SmackDown, where he was squashed by Bron Breakker in just over a minute.

Ringside News has revealed some interesting details about why he had an underwhelming run in WWE. It was noted that Cameron Grimes' behavior held him back and that his constant complaining about his position did him no favors.

Former WWE star EC3 thinks Cameron Grimes could succeed as a coach

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 predicted nothing but great things for Grimes in the future. He stated that Cameron Grimes could succeed as a coach after his in-ring career wraps up and looked back at how the latter was good at laying down matches during their time in TNA.

"He would be a very good coach and he will be one day, so I think that might always be the back-up thing they say, 'You'll have a job for life,'" EC3 stated. "He'll probably be a coach too. He's got a great mind. It's really ahead of its time, at least when I worked with him in TNA, conceiving finishes, where somebody that probably lied to him, who doesn't understand the business, notices that about him."

It remains to be seen how things work out for Cameron Grimes post his WWE release and if he finds his way back to the promotion down the line.