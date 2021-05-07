Released WWE Superstar to face Kenny Omega in a major championship match - Reports

Mexican sensation Andrade will reportedly be a part of AAA's TripleMania this year and face Kenny Omega in a dream match. The released WWE superstar has already started making waves since his exit from the company.

Andrade stated on Rey de Reyes that he wants a one-on-one match against Psycho Clown. However, his biggest goal right now is to defeat Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship and bring the title back to Mexico.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the reason for Andrade name-dropping Omega in his post-WWE interviews was because a match between the two men had been in the works. While no major details regarding the match have been given, it is likely that both these men will clash at TripleMania 29.

"The biggest news coming out of Rey de Reyes was the beginning of the angle for a planned Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo AAA Mega heavyweight championship match at TripleMania," stated Meltzer.

More details on Andrade vs. Kenny Omega

Reports suggest that the match between the two men has been in the works ever since Andrade was granted release from his WWE contract in March.

"It is known that from the time Andrade got his release that this match was in the planning stages, and that was why Andrade mentioned Omega’s name in every post-WWE interview," added Meltzer.

I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it. https://t.co/HlnWxxjJt0 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 3, 2021

Kenny Omega is not only the AAA Mega Champion but also holds the AEW World Championship as well as the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. It will be interesting to see if El Idolo can take away one of Omega's titles leaving The Belt Collector with one less accessory.

Andrade had been unhappy in WWE and was released by the company after he had made his dissatisfaction public. With the former US Champion going back to his roots in Mexico, there is no stopping Andrade from reaching success.