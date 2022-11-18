Released WWE Superstar takes to Twitter to shut down rumors of "2 for 1" return alongside Matt Cardona

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green and real-life wife of Matt Cardona took to social media to shut down rumors of her "2 for 1" WWE return.

A few days ago, GiveMeSport, with WrestleVotes, reported that WWE higher-ups would take Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green back into the company with a "two-for-one" offer.

"If he comes in with Chelsea Green, I don't know. I know he really wants Chelsea back. Specifically, I know Shawn Michaels loves Chelsea Green, so if they want her you would think they kind of make a two-for-one offer, like we'll take both you guys if you want." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

Hence, the former WWE star referred to the deal as "idiotic." Green aggressively confirmed that a "2 for 1" rumor on the internet is the worst one she has ever witnessed.

"What an idiotic tweet. 2 for 1 deal? Man, there's some stupid stuff flying around on the internet but THIS has to be the worst LOL," she tweeted.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

Will Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green make their WWE return on SmackDown?

Based on Chelsea Green's tweet, we can make up for the fact that she is against the "2 for 1" deal. But that doesn't mean she won't return to WWE.

While speaking to WrestleZone, Chelsea Green suggested returning to WWE as she has unfinished business in the company.

"I think that I wouldn't go to AEW, and that's just a reality for me. It's not gonna happen. With WWE, I'm really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn't get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince. I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that's also the beauty of growing up. [H/T - WrestleZone]

Meanwhile, Matt Cardona has already been dropping cryptic tweets about his potential comeback ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Would you like to see Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green return to WWE on SmackDown tomorrow night? Sound off in the comment section below.

