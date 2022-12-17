Report on backstage plans for Brock Lesnar's big return on WWE television in Royal Rumble season

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is reportedly preparing for a massive return as we inch closer to Royal Rumble 2023.

The Beast last appeared on Crown Jewel when he faced Bobby Lashley in a singles match. Lesnar initially took a lot of punishment but quickly turned things around with a shockingly easy victory over the All-Mighty.

This result led to each superstar getting one win over another, leaving room for a third and final battle in the trilogy. WWE is now preparing to write the latest chapter of the feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

As per NewsXero, Lesnar is expected to make a big return next month, where he will confront Lashley again. The Beast Incarnate will "pick up and finish" his feud with the All-Mighty, with the two potentially locking horns at Royal Rumble.

Fans have loved Brock Lesnar's current run as a top babyface, especially considering The Beast's natural sense of humor and freedom on the microphone. However, that hasn't stopped him from being a dominant force of action even while appearing sporadically.

There were rumors about Brock Lesnar potentially working with Gunther for a big match at WrestleMania. But that storyline is not expected to kickstart, at least not until Lesnar has put his feud with Lashley to bed.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Bobby Lashley snaps after big loss against Brock Lesnar in WWE

The All Mighty has not been the same since he lost his match against Lesnar at Crown Jewel. Over the last couple of months, Lashley has repeatedly lost his cool, which has often interrupted the task at hand.

Most recently, on WWE RAW, Lashley locked horns with Seth Rollins for a shot at the United States Championship. The Architect prevailed, and Lashley began attacking everyone in his way to make a point.

Although his emotions have been interfering with the All Mighty's judgments, this is one of the most brutal versions of Lashley that we have seen on television.

What do you expect from the third WWE match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley? Let us know in the comments section below.

