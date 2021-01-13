Report: Backstage reason why Keith Lee broke the ring on WWE RAW last night 

This past week on Monday Night RAW, former NXT Champion Keith Lee gave yet another example of his brute strength. During his tag team match with Sheamus against John Morrison and The Miz, Keith Lee splashed into Morrison in the turnbuckle, leading to it exploding and the top rope coming out along with it.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the decision was made by WWE as a unique way to send RAW to a commercial break. Recently, fans have witnessed that WWE is using several cliffhanger spots to send RAW and SmackDown to a commercial break. This is a strategy to keep the fans interested and not tune out. As seen on RAW this week, the broken ropes were fixed during the commercial break and the match continued.

Keith Lee got two massive victories on RAW this week

Keith Lee was one of the many RAW Superstars this week who pulled-off a double duty. Keith Lee and Sheamus had a backstage segment with The Miz and John Morrison that led to a tag team match. The above mentioned ring-break moment took place during the match. Finally, Sheamus and Keith Lee managed to defeat their opponents and pick up the victory.

Following this, WWE started a singles match between Keith Lee and Sheamus, much to the confusion of the fans watching as the two had just hugged each other before the commercial break. Ultimately, it was Keith Lee who picked up the victory by defeating Sheamus to stand tall on RAW.

During the final hour of Monday Night RAW, Keith Lee had a backstage segment with Triple H, who has been very influential during his career in NXT. Lee offered to fight for Triple H against Randy Orton, but The Game stated that he himself will finish this job. This segment ended with Triple H fist-bumping Keith Lee and it surely put over Lee as a major player.