Report: Backstage reason why Vince McMahon fired Lars Sullivan

As reported previously, Lars Sullivan has been let go by WWE. He had been absent from WWE TV for a long time at this point, and company officials have finally confirmed that Lars Sullivan was actually released around a month ago.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has provided an update on Lars Sullivan's firing. Meltzer made it clear that the speculation running around about WWE not having anything for Sullivan isn't true. He added that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was keen on pushing Lars Sullivan, but the Superstar no-showed on TV.

Lars Sullivan's WWE career was certainly a controversial one

This wasn't the first time that Lars Sullivan reportedly no-showed. Back in early 2019, Sullivan was supposed to kick off a feud with WWE legend John Cena, with the monster attacking Cena at Royal Rumble to kick off a feud on the road to WrestleMania.

Sullivan flew home following an anxiety attack, and the feud was scrapped as a result. A short while later, Lars Sullivan appeared on WWE TV and began attacking WWE's top Superstars following WrestleMania 35. He put down the likes of Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and The Hardy Boyz. He soon suffered a severe knee injury that kept him out of action for months on end.

Lars Sullivan was pushed again in late 2020 on WWE SmackDown, where he attacked Riddle, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz. His character was being fleshed out with a sit-down interview where he talked about his childhood, and the reason he turned into a monster.

"I've been bullied my entire life for the way I look. For the way, I talk, the way I dressed those bullies. They would push me down. They would kick me, They would steal my lunch."

"Well, then 13 years old, started lifting weights and learned how to take care of myself and I gained about 50 pounds of muscle in the span of 18 months and the bullying stopped, and in fact, I became the bully. I bullied the bullies and that was so much fun and I bullied the kids who would just stand there and watch and laugh at me at my expense."

Lars Sullivan suddenly disappeared off WWE TV, and hadn't been seen since. He had tons of promise as a WWE Superstar, but Sullivan's personal issues prevented him from becoming a top name on WWE TV. It would be interesting to see where Lars Sullivan heads, now that he's let go by WWE.