Report: Lars Sullivan no longer with WWE 

For the fans still wondering why Lars Sullivan hasn't appeared on WWE TV in months, it's because he is no longer a part of the sports entertainment giant. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, The Freak was "quietly released" from his WWE contract last month. However, it wasn't until today when WWE officials confirmed Sullivan's departure.

Lars Sullivan's main-roster run

Initially perceived as the next big thing in WWE, Lars Sullivan's main-roster run turned out to be lackluster. As a SmackDown Superstar, The Freak would take advantage of the Wild Card rule between April and June 2019 to attack both RAW and SmackDown Superstars.

Some of Sullivan's notable victims include Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and The Hardy Boyz, among others. However, an injury incurred by The Freak in 2019 prompted WWE to take him off of TV.

Fast forward to the SmackDown edition of WWE draft 2020, Lars Sullivan returned and made an immediate impact by attacking Riddle and Jeff Hardy. Over the following weeks, Sullivan would defeat the likes of Hardy and Chad Gable.

A Quiet Release

Upon Lars Sullivan's return in October 2020, rumors started circulating about The Freak receiving a monster push and being positioned for a match against Braun Strowman.

What made the fans certain about WWE officials being high on Lars Sullivan were the in-depth interviews that featured The Freak narrating his (kayfabe) motives behind transforming into a beast.

However, it wasn't long until Sullivan disappeared from WWE TV yet again. At one point, it was reported that The Freak was taken off TV so that Roman Reigns could be pushed as the sole top heel on the Blue brand.

However, it's now confirmed that Lars Sullivan's arc was prematurely abandoned due to WWE's decision to let him go.

With The Freak about to turn 33 years old later this year, it will be interesting to see how his professional wrestling career unfolds hereon.