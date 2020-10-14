WWE has reportedly planned a monster match for Braun Strowman in 2021 

Lars Sullivan made his WWE TV return on the last episode of SmackDown, and he was booked to destroy Jeff Hardy, Matt Riddle, and The Miz before standing tall to end the segment.

'The Freak' was drafted to SmackDown on the most recent RAW episode, and he was involved in another angle, in which he attacked John Morrison on the show.

WWE is ready to push Lars Sullivan once again, but what's the endgame? How long will Sullivan squash talents until he is put in a feud against a worthy opponent?

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio's latest edition that the plan is reportedly to have a monstrous clash between Braun Strowman and Lars Sullivan in a year's time.

"But there's got to be a destination. I mean, it's Strowman in a year but not yet."

The WWE statuses of Braun Strowman and Lars Sullivan

In case you didn't know, Braun Strowman was drafted to RAW. While both Lars Sullivan and 'The Monster' are currently on different brands, the situation could change in 2021 when the WWE eventually decides to begin the build-up towards the match between the behemoths.

Lars Sullivan had been out of action for a long time due to several issues with his knees until he finally returned to WWE this past week. A Fightful Select report also revealed that the company had big plans for Sullivan during his first run, leading to a match against Brock Lesnar.

The idea was dropped as Sullivan got injured. The former NXT Superstar has also been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Various controversies involving Sullivan have come to light over the past year. The most recent incident involves him being accused of harassing a married woman online.

WWE is aware of Lars Sullivans’ latest “troubles” and it’s beyond safe to say he doesn’t have many supporters left in the locker room. However, one of those supporters has the ultimate say, so that’s that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 12, 2020

While Sullivan might have lost his supporters backstage in the locker room, the fate of his push comes down to one influential person's final call, and we all know who that is.

Braun Strowman is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a Universal title match on SmackDown, and 'The Tribal Chief' should ideally retain his title. Strowman was pushed to be the face of RAW Underground not too long ago; however, WWE has not aired a single segment of Shane McMahon's project in the past few weeks.

Strowman vs. Sullivan seems to be the long-term plan, but would you be up for the feud?