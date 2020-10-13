WWE Draft 2020 Roundup: Full list of free agents and undrafted Superstars revealed, Three Teams split

The WWE Draft is finally in the books, and the two-night affair underwent an extensive roster reshuffle.
The WWE Draft kicked off on the episode of SmackDown and concluded on the follow-up edition of RAW, and along the way, there were 84 picks spread across 12 rounds, in addition to the supplementary Draft picks.
Several Superstar also went undrafted during the WWE Draft, but most of the top talents were either retained by their original brands or given to a new home.
Tag teams split, new angles began while existing storylines found a new brand to script a fresh chapter.
With the WWE Draft done and dusted, we've compiled the complete results in this article. It includes all the picks, the list of undrafted Superstars, and the names that were not added to the WWE Draft pools.
We'll begin with Night 1 of the WWE Draft (Friday, October, 9th) that took place on SmackDown, which had five rounds. Given below are the picks:
ROUND 1
- RAW: Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)
- SmackDown: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)
- RAW: Asuka (RAW Women's Champion)
- SmackDown: Seth Rollins
- RAW: The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander)
ROUND 2
- RAW: AJ Styles
- SmackDown: Sasha Banks
- RAW: Naomi
- SmackDown: Bianca Belair
- RAW: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)
ROUND 3
- RAW: Ricochet
- SmackDown: Jey Uso
- RAW: Mandy Rose
- SmackDown: Dominik and Rey Mysterio
- RAW: The Miz and John Morrison
ROUND 4
- RAW: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) SmackDown: Big E
- RAW: Dana Brooke
- SmackDown: Otis (Mr. Money in the Bank 2020)
- RAW: Angel Garza
Round 5 (Announced on Talking Smack)
- RAW: Humberto Carrillo
- RAW: Drew Gulak
- RAW: Tucker
- SmackDown: Murphy
- SmackDown: Kalisto
Given below are the Draft picks that happened on Night 2 of the WWE Draft on RAW (October, 12th):
Round 1
- RAW: The Fiend Bray Wyatt
- SmackDown: Bayley
- RAW: Randy Orton
- SmackDown: The Street Profits (RAW tag champions)
- RAW: Charlotte Flair
Round 2
- RAW: Braun Strowman
- SmackDown: Daniel Bryan
- RAW: Matt Riddle
- SmackDown: Kevin Owens
- RAW: Jeff Hardy
Round 3
- RAW: RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack & Reckoning)
- SmackDown: Lars Sullivan
- RAW: Keith Lee
- SmackDown: King Corbin
- RAW: Alexa Bliss
Round 4
- RAW: Elias
- SmackDown: Sami Zayn
- RAW: Lacey Evans
- SmackDown: Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
- RAW: Sheamus
Round 5
- RAW: Nikki Cross
- SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- RAW: R-Truth
- SmackDown: Apollo Crews
- RAW: Dabba-Kato
Round 6
- RAW: Titus O'Neil
- SmackDown: Carmella
- RAW: Peyton Royce
- SmackDown: Aleister Black
- RAW: Akira Tozawa
Round 7 (Announced on RAW Talk)
- RAW: Lana
- SmackDown: Natalya
- RAW: Riddick Moss
- SmackDown: Riott Squad
- RAW: Arturo Ruas
WWE also announced the brands of the following free agents after RAW:
- SmackDown: Zelina Vega
- SmackDown: Tamina
- RAW: Erik
- SmackDown: Billie Kay
Additional picks
Shorty G was drafted to SmackDown in the hours leading up to RAW. It should be noted that he was undrafted after SmackDown. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik were drafted to the Red brand as well.
Tag Teams split during the WWE Draft
The New Day, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party were the tag teams that split up during the WWE Draft.
The New Day and The Street Profits also swapped the Tag Team Titles following the trade. The Street Profits are now the SmackDown Tag Team Champions while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hold the RAW Tag Team Titles.
Undrafted Superstars (listed in Draft pools):
- Mickie James (injured)
- Andrade (status unknown)
Undrafted Superstars (Not listed in Draft Pools)
- Jimmy Uso
- Edge
- Bo Dallas
- John Cena
- Ronda Rousey
- Mojo Rawley
- Samoa Joe
- Jinder Mahal
- Ivar
- Sonya Deville
- Becky Lynch
- The Forgotten Sons
- Goldberg
- The Undertaker
- Big Show
Updated WWE RAW Roster 2020 after the WWE Draft
Women
- Asuka (RAW Women's Champion)
- Alexa Bliss
- Lana
- Peyton Royce
- Charlotte Flair
- Nikki Cross
- Naomi
- Lacey Evans
Men
- Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)
- Bobby Lashley (WWE United States Champion)
- AJ Styles
- 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt
- Dabba-Kato
- Randy Orton
- R-Truth
- Titus O-Neil
- Riddick Moss
- Jeff Hardy
- Angel Garza
- Keith Lee
- Braun Strowman
- Matt Riddle
- Tucker
- Humberto Carrillo
- Akira Tozawa
- Drew Gulak
- Ricochet
- Elias
- Sheamus
- Arturo Ruas
- Erik of The Viking Raiders
Tag Teams (Women)
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)
- Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke
Tag Teams (Men)
- New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions)
- Miz and Morrison
- Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)
Factions
- The Hurt Business
- RETRIBUTION
Updated WWE SmackDown Roster 2020 after the WWE Draft
Women
- Bayley (WWE SmackDown Women's Champion)
- Bianca Belair
- Natalya
- Carmella
- Sasha Banks
- Zelina Vega
- Tamina
- Billie Kay
Men
- Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Champion)
- Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Champion)
- Aleister Black
- Otis
- Lars Sullivan
- Daniel Bryan
- Seth Rollins
- Shorty G
- Kalisto
- Jey Uso
- Kevin Owens
- Apollo Crews
- Big E
- Murphy
- King Corbin
Tag Teams (Men)
- The Street Profits (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions)
- Dominik & Rey Mysterio
- Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Tag Teams (Women)
- The Riott Squad
- The Riott Squad