WWE Draft 2020 Roundup: Full list of free agents and undrafted Superstars revealed, Three Teams split

The WWE Draft is finally in the books, and the two-night affair underwent an extensive roster reshuffle.

The WWE Draft kicked off on the episode of SmackDown and concluded on the follow-up edition of RAW, and along the way, there were 84 picks spread across 12 rounds, in addition to the supplementary Draft picks.

Several Superstar also went undrafted during the WWE Draft, but most of the top talents were either retained by their original brands or given to a new home.

Tag teams split, new angles began while existing storylines found a new brand to script a fresh chapter.

With the WWE Draft done and dusted, we've compiled the complete results in this article. It includes all the picks, the list of undrafted Superstars, and the names that were not added to the WWE Draft pools.

We'll begin with Night 1 of the WWE Draft (Friday, October, 9th) that took place on SmackDown, which had five rounds. Given below are the picks:

ROUND 1

RAW: Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion) SmackDown: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) RAW: Asuka (RAW Women's Champion) SmackDown: Seth Rollins RAW: The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander)

ROUND 2

RAW: AJ Styles SmackDown: Sasha Banks RAW: Naomi SmackDown: Bianca Belair RAW: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)

ROUND 3

RAW: Ricochet SmackDown: Jey Uso RAW: Mandy Rose SmackDown: Dominik and Rey Mysterio RAW: The Miz and John Morrison

ROUND 4

RAW: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) SmackDown: Big E RAW: Dana Brooke SmackDown: Otis (Mr. Money in the Bank 2020) RAW: Angel Garza Otis

Round 5 (Announced on Talking Smack)

RAW: Humberto Carrillo RAW: Drew Gulak RAW: Tucker SmackDown: Murphy SmackDown: Kalisto

Given below are the Draft picks that happened on Night 2 of the WWE Draft on RAW (October, 12th):

Round 1

RAW: The Fiend Bray Wyatt SmackDown: Bayley RAW: Randy Orton SmackDown: The Street Profits (RAW tag champions) RAW: Charlotte Flair

Round 2

RAW: Braun Strowman SmackDown: Daniel Bryan RAW: Matt Riddle SmackDown: Kevin Owens RAW: Jeff Hardy

Round 3

RAW: RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack & Reckoning) SmackDown: Lars Sullivan RAW: Keith Lee SmackDown: King Corbin RAW: Alexa Bliss

Round 4

RAW: Elias SmackDown: Sami Zayn RAW: Lacey Evans SmackDown: Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura RAW: Sheamus

Round 5

RAW: Nikki Cross SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode RAW: R-Truth SmackDown: Apollo Crews RAW: Dabba-Kato

Round 6

RAW: Titus O'Neil SmackDown: Carmella RAW: Peyton Royce SmackDown: Aleister Black RAW: Akira Tozawa

Round 7 (Announced on RAW Talk)

RAW: Lana SmackDown: Natalya RAW: Riddick Moss SmackDown: Riott Squad RAW: Arturo Ruas

WWE also announced the brands of the following free agents after RAW:

SmackDown: Zelina Vega SmackDown: Tamina RAW: Erik SmackDown: Billie Kay

#WWERaw was the final night of the 2020 #WWEDraft, and 6️⃣ rounds later ... the picks are in!



Reply with a 🔴 or 🔵 to tell us which brand won the night. pic.twitter.com/CrKwvokhNj — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020

Additional picks

Shorty G was drafted to SmackDown in the hours leading up to RAW. It should be noted that he was undrafted after SmackDown. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik were drafted to the Red brand as well.

Tag Teams split during the WWE Draft

The New Day, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party were the tag teams that split up during the WWE Draft.

The New Day and The Street Profits also swapped the Tag Team Titles following the trade. The Street Profits are now the SmackDown Tag Team Champions while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hold the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Undrafted Superstars (listed in Draft pools):

Mickie James (injured) Andrade (status unknown)

Undrafted Superstars (Not listed in Draft Pools)

Jimmy Uso Edge Bo Dallas John Cena Ronda Rousey Mojo Rawley Samoa Joe Jinder Mahal Ivar Sonya Deville Becky Lynch The Forgotten Sons Goldberg The Undertaker Big Show

Updated WWE RAW Roster 2020 after the WWE Draft

Women

Asuka (RAW Women's Champion) Alexa Bliss Lana Peyton Royce Charlotte Flair Nikki Cross Naomi Lacey Evans

Men

Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion) Bobby Lashley (WWE United States Champion) AJ Styles 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Dabba-Kato Randy Orton R-Truth Titus O-Neil Riddick Moss Jeff Hardy Angel Garza Keith Lee Braun Strowman Matt Riddle Tucker Humberto Carrillo Akira Tozawa Drew Gulak Ricochet Elias Sheamus Arturo Ruas R-Truth Erik of The Viking Raiders

Tag Teams (Women)

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions) Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke

Tag Teams (Men)

New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions) Miz and Morrison Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

Factions

The Hurt Business RETRIBUTION

Updated WWE SmackDown Roster 2020 after the WWE Draft

Women

Bayley (WWE SmackDown Women's Champion) Bianca Belair Natalya Carmella Sasha Banks Zelina Vega Tamina Billie Kay

Men

Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Champion) Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Champion) Aleister Black Otis Lars Sullivan Daniel Bryan Seth Rollins Shorty G Kalisto Jey Uso Kevin Owens Apollo Crews Big E Murphy King Corbin

Tag Teams (Men)

The Street Profits (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions) Dominik & Rey Mysterio Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Tag Teams (Women)

The Riott Squad

Are you happy with how the rosters have turned out to be following the WWE Draft? Let us know your thoughts about the WWE Draft in the comments section below: