Reported reason for Lars Sullivan's absence from WWE TV revealed

One of the Superstars on Friday Night SmackDown that WWE is looking to push is Lars Sullivan. Often referred to as The Freak, Lars Sullivan returned earlier this year at the WWE Draft 2020 and was drafted to the Blue brand. Following that, Lars Sullivan defeated the likes of Jeff Hardy and Chad Gable on SmackDown and then had a couple of on-screen interviews with Corey Graves. However, Sullivan has been missing from WWE TV for over a month now.

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the reason for the absence of Lars Sullivan from SmackDown is that since the Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the top heel of the brand, WWE doesn't want 'another top heel they don't want to beat on the same brand.'

Dave Meltzer stated that since WWE wants to protect Lars Sullivan and portray him as an unstoppable monster, it is challenging to have two top heels on the same brand.

Lars Sullivan wasn't part of SmackDown's Survivor Series team as well

Last month at WWE Survivor Series 2020, one of the biggest names missing on the show was Lars Sullivan. Team SmackDown was clearly missing some huge names and could have definitely used the services of Lars Sullivan. However, since the plan was for Team RAW to pick up a 'clean sweep' victory, WWE did not include Lars Sullivan in the match as they are planning to protect him.

It is to be seen when The Freak returns to WWE TV and how does the company use him on Friday Night SmackDown going forward. It is unlikely that Roman Reigns will be turning face again since his heel run as the Universal Champion is going exceptionally well. Even the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is a heel, which makes it tough for WWE to book Lars Sullivan in a title feud right now.