Report on Brian Kendrick's status in WWE after Survivor Series

According to reports, Brian Kendrick served as the producer for the Women's WarGames match and the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Survivor Series WarGames recently concluded this past Saturday. The event was a massive success and was headlined by the two WarGames matches - one for the men and one for the women. In the latter, the team of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

According to Fightful Select, the former Cruiserweight Champion served as a producer for the Women's WarGames match and the SmackDown Women's Championship match, where Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi to retain her title.

Apart from Kendrick, Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for these two bouts. Although the former returned as a producer for Survivor Series, his place in WWE is not guaranteed.

This isn't Kendrick's first stint as a producer. He previously worked as a producer for WWE NXT and 205 Live before his release from the company earlier this year.

Brian Kendrick was pulled from AEW Dynamite due to controversial comments

Following his departure from WWE, Kendrick was set to face Jon Moxley on the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.

However, he was pulled from the show after his controversial comments from a 2011 video resurfaced. Tony Khan issued a statement stating:

"We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP."

It's a shame that the wrestling world didn't get to witness Jon Moxley square off against Kendrick in AEW. Maybe in the future, fans will get to see Kendrick on All Elite television.

