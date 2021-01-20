Report: Change in original plan for Drew McIntyre's return

Drew McIntyre had to miss last two episode of RAW as the WWE Champion had to quarantine after contracting COVID-19. It was initially reported that McIntyre would be returning to WWE next Monday on RAW. However, it is now being stated that McIntyre will likely be back by Friday for the taping of Superstar Spectacle.

Superstar Spectacle is the new WWE show featuring Indian talent. The show will also feature some of the big names in WWE such Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio, apart from ten Indian talent. The tapings for the show are set to take place this Friday while the show will air on January 26th.

Here is what Cagesideseats (via PWInsider) has stated:

Per PW Insider, WWE hopes Drew McIntyre will be cleared to be at the Superstar Spectacle taping on Friday.

It will be interesting to see what role Drew McIntyre will play on Superstar Spectacle.

Happy Holidays to your family and yours from your WWE Champion! #WWEHoliday pic.twitter.com/KxIX0WhwJ0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 15, 2020

Drew McIntyre was originally supposed to return on Monday Night RAW

Wrestling Observer Radio had reported that Drew McIntyre would be back on Monday Night RAW next week. This news was made official by WWE by advertising Drew McIntyre and Goldberg for next week's RAW.

"From what we were told, he was experiencing minimal symptoms and has no idea how he got it because he very rarely leaves the house if not for work these days."

The two men are set to face each other at Royal Rumble this month. McIntyre will be putting his WWE Championship on the line against Goldberg who made his return on RAW Legends Night.

Before his return, Goldberg was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 36 when he lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman. It is believed that the match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will be a one-off and is being done to put McIntyre over.