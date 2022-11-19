Report on which city is the current frontrunner to host WWE SummerSlam 2023 

WWE is already considering where to host their SummerSlam Premium Live Event. As per the latest reports, it seems that The Motor City is currently at the top of the company's list.

This past August, WWE held the Biggest Party of the Summer at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The premium live event was headlined by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with the two juggernauts competing in a memorable Last Man Standing Match. The event also saw the singles debut of Logan Paul and the return of Bayley after a long injury layoff.

However, plans for next year's SummerSlam are already in the pipeline. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is thinking of having Detroit, Michigan, be next year's host city for WWE SummerSlam.

Sources close to the outlet indicated that The Motor City has been a topic of internal discussions in "recent months.'' The report also listed possible venues for the event, which include Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars arena.

The last time SummerSlam was held in Detroit was in 1993 at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The iconic arena was demolished in July 2020.

Back in April, it was reported that the company wanted premium live events such as SummerSlam to be hosted primarily in stadiums in 2023. The outlet did stress that, at this time, nothing has been officially confirmed.

WWE's next upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series, comes to Boston, Massachusetts, next week

TD Garden Arena will host one of the company's "big four" premium live events, Survivor Series. The event will feature the main roster debuting of the War Games match, with both women's and men's bouts slated to take place inside the massive structure.

As of this writing, only two matches have been fully confirmed for the event. Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Meanwhile, AJ Styles will take on Finn Bálor in singles action.

Fans who tune into tonight's edition of SmackDown could potentially see the full shape-up of the Men's WarGames match. The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes, backed up by Drew McIntyre, are already at one another's throats.

Are you excited about SummerSlam coming to Detroit? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!

