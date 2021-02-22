[Possible spoiler] Rumored plans for WWE title match at WrestleMania 37 

It seems like WWE has big plans for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 this year, if the latest report by WrestleVotes is to be believed.

Mere minutes ago, WrestleVotes posted a report on its official Twitter handle, in regards to WWE's plans for the WWE title at WrestleMania 37. According to WrestleVotes, the WWE Championship match at The Show of Shows will not feature The Miz, who is currently the WWE Champion. As of this moment, Bobby Lashley is scheduled to be featured in the WWE title match at WrestleMania.

As is always the case, fans shouldn't take the report as a confirmation. On the other hand, WrestleVotes has been quite accurate when it comes to WWE reports for a while now.

It’s that time of year- LOTS of misinformation b/w sources, which happens around WM. However, from source:



WWE Title match- The Miz is

not scheduled to be involved.



As of now, Bobby Lashley IS. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 22, 2021

Bobby Lashley helped The Miz become WWE Champion last night

At Elimination Chamber 2021, Drew McIntyre was successful in retaining his WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber, but the night was far from over for The Scottish Psychopath. Bobby Lashley suddenly attacked McIntyre, and brutalized him, until he couldn't stand on his feet.

Lashley then looked at the entranceway and The Miz's music hit. The Miz came out with the Money In The Bank briefcase in his hand, and cashed in the contract on McIntyre. In a matter of seconds, The Miz defeated McIntyre to win his second WWE title.

Bobby Lashley later posted a tweet, reacting to his dastardly attack on McIntyre. He will have a lot more to say on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Drew McIntyre will be seething with anger and frustration over what happened at Elimination Chamber, and would want nothing but to exact revenge on Bobby Lashley as soon as he can.

Bobby Lashley is Winning The WWE Championship Tonight on #WWERaw



Just Watch. pic.twitter.com/PzkkiSwbqB — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) February 22, 2021

If WrestleVotes' report is accurate this time around, fans can hope to see Drew McIntyre win back the WWE title from The Miz very soon. WWE Fastlane is on the horizon, and the show will possibly feature a WWE title rematch between The Miz and McIntyre.

As for Bobby Lashley, he might challenge McIntyre for the WWE title as soon as the latter regains it, setting up a huge match at WrestleMania 37.