Report: Details on backstage heat on Mustafa Ali 

WWE RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali has been in news recently for taking shots at RAW Legends Night. During his appearance on RAW Talk, Mustafa Ali criticized WWE for pumping in crowd noise in the ThunderDome and went as far as to say that the legends who could 'barely walk' were given the spotlight instead of the young talents.

Following that, Mustafa Ali tweeted a photo with the caption 'we don’t know if we can give you a live mic again.' This led to the speculation that there is backstage heat on him for his comments against the legends. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that these comments from Mustafa Ali have rubbed somebody off-screen the wrong way.

"I had heard that there was someone who took exception to him making light that they pipe in stuff… I asked about this, I was like, 'What would anyone be mad at?' And they're like, 'Well he said that they piped in noise.' I said, 'They do!' And this person said, 'Yeah, but we don’t want them going out there and saying that.' I'm like, 'Why not? It's obvious. It's okay. Baseball does it. Football does it. Basketball does it. Don't treat us like we're stupid.'"

Mustafa Ali on RAW recently

On an episode of Monday Night RAW in October 2020, Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the leader of RETRIBUTION, the chaotic faction on the Red brand that is on a mission against WWE management for everything wrong done to them. While the concept is interesting, the booking of RETRIBUTION has been questionable, to say the least.

Mustafa Ali last wrestled on an episode of RAW in December 2020 where he picked up a submission victory over former United States Champion, Ricochet. RETRIBUTION has been trying to force Ricochet to join them but has been unsuccessful in doing so in the last few weeks. It is to be seen what is next for the faction on RAW going forward.