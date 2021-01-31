Report: Details on Edge's opponent for WrestleMania 37  

Edge returned to WWE RAW this past week via satellite to announce his entrance into this year's Royal Rumble. Edge gave out a clear message that he intends to win the Royal Rumble this year. As per reports, the initial plans for Edge vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania has been dropped, and Edge will likely face a World Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edge returned to WWE after a nine-year sabbatical last year at the Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion got injured again after two matches with Randy Orton following his return. It was believed that Edge would resume his feud with The Viper Randy Orton. However, that may not be the case.

As per Dave Meltzer of WON, with Randy Orton tied up with The Fiend, the two men will likely have a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania. This leaves Edge open for a win at the Royal Rumble and facing either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Orton vs Fiend was on the card for Rumble in a Firefly Fun House match and now it doesn’t appear to be. If it’s held for Mania and there is certainly speculation now that’s the case, that takes Orton vs. Edge out, which could leave Edge open for Reigns or McIntyre since his promo was strong about going after the title.

Who could Edge face at WrestleMania?

Dave Meltzer stated that only Daniel Bryan and Edge have cut promos talking about winning the Royal Rumble, which could mean that one of these two men might be winning the Royal Rumble match.

If Daniel Bryan is set to face Roman Reigns, Edge would likely challenge The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania. However, there is also a possibility that WWE may be planning a 'Spear vs Spear' battle between Reigns and Edge.