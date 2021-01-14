Report: Details of new 'significantly lower' WWE contracts offered to RETRIBUTION members 

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has offered new contracts to all the members of RETRIBUTION, not including Mustafa Ali. As per the report, these are three-year contracts worth $250,000 per year offered to them in the fall of 2020.

The report further reveals that these offers are 'significantly lower' than a lot of other ones in the last two years. Furthermore, there is no confirmation on whether RETRIBUTION members have signed these contracts or whether they can re-negotiate the offers.

Some of the call-ups earlier this year were told that they could possibly re-negotiate offers when and if things change, but we weren’t told if Retribution were extended the same courtesy, or even if they signed on the dotted line. We have heard of numerous wrestlers in WWE who have opted to pass on renewing their contracts, instead choosing to wait until their leverage is better.

RETRIBUTION in WWE

RETRIBUTION debuted in WWE on an episode of Monday Night RAW in August 2020 as an unidentified group and wreaked havoc on the show. While they appeared on both RAW and SmackDown initially, later they only stuck to the Red brand.

On the September 21st episode of RAW, the members of RETRIBUTION were revealed to be former NXT Superstars Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Shane Thorne, Mia Yim, and Mercedes Martinez under new ring names of T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation. A couple of weeks later, Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the leader of RETRIBUTION.