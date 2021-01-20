Report: Future plans revealed for Triple H after returning on RAW last week

Triple H returned to RAW last week in the capacity of an active Superstar when he faced Randy Orton in a Street Fight. However, as per reports, HHH's return will not lead to anything big, and it was just a one-off appearance.

Triple H had to return to RAW in order to fill in for the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who could not make it to the show after testing positive for COVID-19. The Game confronted Randy Orton for his behaviour towards the WWE legends which led to a fight between the two rivals.

Cagesideseats has reported that Triple H will be going back to the sidelines and the speculation of a full-time return for The Game is not going to happen anytime soon.

Triple H’s recent return and match on Raw isn’t expected to lead to anything more and he’s back on the sidelines indefinitely.

Triple H did not have a single match in 2020, and it was The Game's first appearance inside the ring on RAW in a long time. While it was speculated that the King of Kings would be returning in a more regular capacity, these rumors have been squashed.

Triple H is currently involved in a backstage role and is being touted as the next in line to head WWE. Here is what Konnan said to SportsKeeda about the Leader of NXT:

"NXT is such a well-done show, well-produced show, great matches, great eye for talent. He's [Triple H] running that. I think it would change for the better. I think Triple H knows what they need," said Konnan.

Triple H and Randy Orton's history

Triple H and Randy Orton's careers have crossed paths on multiple occasions. HHH had taken a young Randy Orton under his wing during their days in Evolution.

The Game turned on Randy Orton after the latter won his first world title, and the two men have been butting heads with each other since then. However, the two have joined forces every now and then, with the most notable one being Orton joining The Authority in 2013.