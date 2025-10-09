REPORT: History-making WWE champion set for return after 6+ years

A history-making former WWE Superstar is reportedly returning to the company after more than six years. The latest report suggests that it's not going to be a permanent move just yet since the star is currently working for New Japan Pro Wrestling and other promotions.TJP was the winner of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016 and became the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion, which was not part of the lineage of the previous title. His tenure lasted for three years, getting released back in February 2019.The Los Angeles native then signed with NJPW, wherein he found a lot of success as part of United Empire. His contract expired with the promotion back in April, but he still wrestles for them as a freelancer. According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, WWE is looking to bring back TJP as a guest coach at the Performance Center later this month. It's an opportunity for the former star to pass down his knowledge to the next generation. While TJP is still relatively young for a pro wrestler at 41 years old, he's been active since 1998. He wrestled across the United States and Mexico early in his career as a teenager before moving to NJPW in 2001. He made his name wrestling for promotions such as Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerilla and TNA Wrestling. Why did TJP leave WWE in 2019?Speaking on the ALL REAL Wrestling Podcast back in May 2020, TJP revealed why he left WWE a year before. He was unhappy with the company because he wasn't being booked on television. He also told Vince McMahon that he didn't like wasting his money sitting on the sidelines doing nothing. &quot;I was wanting to leave WWE. I had told them a year before that that it was my primary note. Well my primary note was that I felt like I was unhappy, but like, I wasn’t contributing anymore. I didn’t want to waste resources to Vince and to the company, and I told him, I said, 'Look, I’m wasting your money. I don’t want to waste your time, and I’m not happy.' I’m not the type of person that is complacent that way,&quot; TJP said. [H/T SEScoops]With Vince McMahon no longer in charge, TJP will be reporting to Shawn Michaels, who is the head of creative for NXT.