  • home icon
  • WWE
  • TJ Perkins
  • REPORT: History-making WWE champion set for return after 6+ years

REPORT: History-making WWE champion set for return after 6+ years

By JP David
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:59 GMT
A former WWE Superstar is reportedly returning. (Photo: WWE.com and former WWE star
A former WWE Superstar is reportedly returning. (Photo: WWE.com and former WWE star's IG account)

A history-making former WWE Superstar is reportedly returning to the company after more than six years. The latest report suggests that it's not going to be a permanent move just yet since the star is currently working for New Japan Pro Wrestling and other promotions.

Ad

TJP was the winner of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016 and became the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion, which was not part of the lineage of the previous title. His tenure lasted for three years, getting released back in February 2019.

The Los Angeles native then signed with NJPW, wherein he found a lot of success as part of United Empire. His contract expired with the promotion back in April, but he still wrestles for them as a freelancer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, WWE is looking to bring back TJP as a guest coach at the Performance Center later this month. It's an opportunity for the former star to pass down his knowledge to the next generation.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

While TJP is still relatively young for a pro wrestler at 41 years old, he's been active since 1998. He wrestled across the United States and Mexico early in his career as a teenager before moving to NJPW in 2001. He made his name wrestling for promotions such as Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerilla and TNA Wrestling.

Why did TJP leave WWE in 2019?

Speaking on the ALL REAL Wrestling Podcast back in May 2020, TJP revealed why he left WWE a year before. He was unhappy with the company because he wasn't being booked on television. He also told Vince McMahon that he didn't like wasting his money sitting on the sidelines doing nothing.

Ad
"I was wanting to leave WWE. I had told them a year before that that it was my primary note. Well my primary note was that I felt like I was unhappy, but like, I wasn’t contributing anymore. I didn’t want to waste resources to Vince and to the company, and I told him, I said, 'Look, I’m wasting your money. I don’t want to waste your time, and I’m not happy.' I’m not the type of person that is complacent that way," TJP said. [H/T SEScoops]

With Vince McMahon no longer in charge, TJP will be reporting to Shawn Michaels, who is the head of creative for NXT.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications