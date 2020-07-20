Report on Kairi Sane's final appearance for WWE

In the past few weeks, Kairi Sane has been making headlines regarding her status with the WWE. The company kept adding and removing Sane's picture from its preview, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy. A couple of weeks back, The WWE Universe's questions were answered when Sane not only accompanied Asuka to the ring but also had an impromptu match with Sasha Banks.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Kairi Sane and Asuka re-formed the Kabuki Warriors and challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The Kabuki Warriors came up short when Sane tapped out to Banks.

After their match, Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared on WWE RAW Talk where Sane challenged her friend to a match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship if The Empress Of Tomorrow retained the gold against The Boss at WWE Extreme Rules.

At WWE Extreme Rules, Asuka's match with Sasha Banks ended controversially. After Asuka sprayed green mist into the referee's eyes by mistake, Bayley attacked the WWE RAW Champion. Bayley then wore the referee's shirt and counted to three awarding her friend the pinfall victory.

Sasha Banks and Bayley made their way backstage with the WWE RAW Women's Championship. But WWE later announced that their match ended in no-contest with Asuka retaining the Title.

Kairi Sane's future in the WWE

It was earlier reported that WWE didn't want to re-sign Kairi Sane and was done with the WWE Superstar. After a few days, we learned that the company is interested in keeping Sane on and is looking to offer her a contract she can't refuse.

Amid the above rumors, Tokyo Sports reported that Kairi Sane would be returning to Japan as early as next month. Now, according to PWInsider, Kairi Sane is on her way out of the WWE.

The website has reported that today's WWE taping will be Kairi Sane's last as it marks her final date with the company. The report also notes that Sane is leaving WWE on good terms and that she will remain a part of WWE's extended family.