Reports: Major WWE Superstar to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

The Royal Rumble, one of the biggest nights of the year in WWE, is just hours away. Fans are already gearing up for possibly one of the most unpredictable nights of the year. The show often features surprising returns. On that note, a new report suggests that Seth Rollins will return in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

WrestlingNews.co reports that the former WWE Champion will be making his return at the pay-per-view.

Seth Rollins has been away from WWE programming since the end of November. He left after WWE Survivor Series to be with his fiancé, fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. At the time, the couple was preparing to welcome its first child into the world. Seth Rollins was originally pitched to return on the New Year's Day episode of SmackDown, but this direction was quietly scrapped.

According to the report, the returning Seth Rollins will be a major player in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will reportedly be one of the final four men left standing near the end of the match.

Which man will be the last one standing after tonight's #RoyalRumble Match to earn a championship match at @WrestleMania? https://t.co/YQQ824Uajm pic.twitter.com/B7cwc07LJp — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021

In addition to this development, the report also states that Seth Rollins will be reverting to his babyface persona for his big Royal Rumble return. He has played a despicable heel character for more than a year now.

The first two Men's Royal Rumble entrants have been announced

Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Royal Rumble

On the newest episode of WWE Backstage, it was revealed that long-time rivals Randy Orton and Edge will be the first two entrants of the Men's Royal Rumble match. It sounds as though the feud between the two former champions is set to continue at the first stop on the road to WrestleMania.

The final entrant for the women's match was also revealed to be SmackDown Superstar Natalya. She earned the coveted spot with a win over Tamina.

Advertisement

The upcoming Royal Rumble could be one of the most unpredictable battle royals in some time. There aren't any clear favorites this year. The show is often one of the most surprising pay-per-views of the year, and it seems like anything could happen tonight.