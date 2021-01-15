Report: NXT talent frustrated with WWE's latest plans

As per a report from Fightful Select, WWE is resuming its usual training schedule at the Performance Center. The NXT talent and trainees now have to attend live training five days a week again. This is not going well as several talents are reportedly frustrated and are considering the jump back from virtual classes to full-time training to be too soon.

The report also revealed that the talents are tested for COVID-19 only once a week and train for the remaining week.

"Plenty of frustrated names at the WWE Performance Center, which has been tradition of late since the pandemic started. Trainees are back at the Performance Center full-time, training five days a week in the midst of the pandemic. Those that we've spoken to at the Performance Center say that they are typically only COVID-19 tested once a week, and train the rest of the week. WWE had initially been doing virtual classes before, a few days a week."

“I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly.” — @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0Pd2vQHyUH — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021

The recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE

There has been a massive COVID-19 outbreak in WWE recently with one of the biggest Superstars of the company and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre testing positive earlier this week. He has since been kept in isolation.

To add to that, Dave Meltzer reported that at least three other Superstars have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently. While the names were not revealed, it was mentioned that one of them was a SmackDown Superstar, one from NXT, and another 'big star'.

"And, there was one on SmackDown who did miss SmackDown, was written and scheduled on the show, and was taken off."

"There are at least, there is one who is a big star who just returned from COVID, and then there is another one who is in NXT."

With WrestleMania season approaching soon, the last thing WWE would want is for this COVID-19 outbreak to increase and more talents getting affected by it.