Report: Possible future plans for Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce

Roman Reigns is currently set to face WWE Official Adam Pearce at this year's Royal Rumble event. Pearce won the gauntlet match thanks to interference from Reigns and Jey Uso, making him the number one contender for the Universal Championship. However, as per reports, Pearce may be replaced as Roman Reigns' opponent at Royal Rumble.

Although Adam Pearce is a former in-ring competitor himself who has won the coveted NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the past, he has been a part of WWE only in an official capacity and hasn't competed in a singles match for six years. Despite that, Pearce is advertised to face The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter had reported on WOR that there is a chance of Adam Peace being replaced as Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent. In a new update on WON, Meltzer says it is unlikely that Pearce will be facing Roman Reigns, and the WWE official will likely be replaced by Shinsuke Nakamura or Kevin Owens.

The only bouts official are McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE title and they’ve announced Reigns vs. Adam Pearce for the Universal title. I don’t know this, but can’t imagine this doesn’t end up as either Owens or Nakamura.

Will Roman Reigns face Shinsuke Nakamura or Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble?

Both Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura have been recipients of brutal attacks at the hands of Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, as of late. Nakamura had put on a stellar performance on SmackDown during the gauntlet match, but The King of Strong Style could not win because of The Tribal Chief and his crew.

On the other hand, Kevin Owens was beaten to a pulp by Jey Uso and Reigns, not too long ago. The Prizefighter was also thrown off the set of the Thunderdome, in the same confrontation with Reigns and Uso.

Congrats suit. Enjoy your quick trip to the Island of Relevancy.



But remember this...



You’re only safe when I allow you to be. #RoyalRumble#MatchMaker https://t.co/EDYMRJpaBr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2021

Who do you think Roman Reigns should face - Adam Pearce, Kevin Owens, or Shinsuke Nakamura, at this year's Royal Rumble event?