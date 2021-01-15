Report: Randy Orton to face former WWE Champion in a major gimmick match at Royal Rumble

'The Viper' Randy Orton has been having an eventful couple of weeks as of late. Randy Orton has had no dearth of enemies on RAW as the former WWE Champion has picked fights with not only Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, but all of WWE's legends including Triple H. Now, it is being said that Orton is likely to face Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton had 'burnt' The Fiend after their Firefly Inferno match at TLC. He continued his feud with Bray Wyatt by destroying the Fun House and threatening to light Alexa Bliss on fire on RAW. However, this past week on RAW, Randy Orton got a taste of his own medicine when Alexa Bliss attacked Orton with a fireball.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Former WWE Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is likely to return by the Royal Rumble and will take part in a gimmick match against Randy Orton.

Orton vs. Fiend in a gimmick match was the only other match we’ve heard as going to happen. Lashley vs. Riddle was moved to being a TV squash. There’s 17 days to go and there really aren’t even hints of much else.

Which match could Randy Orton face Bray Wyatt in?

There had been some speculation regarding Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton facing each other in a Firefly Fun House match at Royal Rumble. While these rumors have not been corroborated, it will be interesting to see if WWE take the route of a story-based match such as the Firefly Funhouse match or if we get to see a brutal match such as an inferno match or possibly even a Hell In A Cell match.

Which gimmick match would you like to see take place between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and The Viper Randy Orton at Royal Rumble? Tell us in the comments below!