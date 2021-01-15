Report: Uncertainty over Drew McIntyre's status for Royal Rumble

The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had to miss RAW this week as he has been infected with COVID-19. There has been a lot of speculation on whether Drew McIntyre will be able to make it to Royal Rumble for his match against Goldberg or not. As per recent reports, McIntyre should be able to return within 14 days unless he gets sicker and would be healthy by Royal Rumble, but it isn't certain.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Goldberg for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. The match came to be when Goldberg returned to RAW last week and put his hands on the WWE Champion. This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre accepted Goldberg's challenge for a WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble via Satellite.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that WWE's policy is for Superstars who test positive for COVID-19 to return within 10 to 14 days. However, in McIntyre's case, things could change given the severity of his illness. Even so, the belief is that the Scottish Warrior will be back by Royal Rumble.

In most cases involving talent, they are allowed to return 10 to 14 days after a positive test so that easily makes it, but it’s always possible he could get sick and that would change, although at press time he was said to be fine and the belief is certainly he’ll be ready for the Rumble.

GOLDBERG JUST CHALLENGED DREW MCINTYRE AND WANTS HIM AT THE ROYAL RUMBLE!!!



🤯 🤯 🤯#WWERAW #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/RCdfg2k67e — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 5, 2021

Update on Drew McIntyre's condition

The report also talked about Drew McIntyre's condition after contracted COVID-19. It is said that the WWE Champion has been showing mild symptoms as of now. There is no word on how Drew McIntyre contracted the virus despite keeping safe.

From what we were told, he was experiencing minimal symptoms and has no idea how he got it because he very rarely leaves the house if not for work these days.

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

We at SportsKeeda wish Drew McIntyre a speedy recovery and hope that he is fit and healthy by the time Royal Rumble comes around.