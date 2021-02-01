Reports: Update on the match order of WWE Royal Rumble 2021

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble is just a few hours away. A new report offers an update on the match order of the popular pay-pay-per-view that will kick off the road to WrestleMania.

A report from Fightful offers fans a clear picture of the match order for the show. Earlier today, another report stated that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match has been moved to the Kickoff Show.

According to the report from Fightful, WWE legend Goldberg will take on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to open the show. This position would mark the second consecutive pay-per-view that has started with the WWE Championship Match. (McIntyre was in the opening match at WWE TLC.)

This bout will be followed by the SmackDown Women's Champion match, in which Sasha Banks will be defending her title against Carmella, who will likely be accompanied to the ring by her sommelier, Reginald. The SmackDown Women's Title Match will be followed by the Women's Royal Rumble.

Exclusives on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa today



- What is main eventing tonight?

- Updated lineup

- Names scheduled backstage at the Rumble

- Wrestlers not at Smackdown

- My live blog and Q&A for the Rumble! — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 31, 2021

After the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the majority of the card will be complete. Only two matches will be left, and they're two of the biggest bouts on the show.

The event will be headlined by the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens once more

The last bout before the main event will be the Last Man Standing Match between current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. WWE official Adam Pearce selected Owens as his replacement in the match to extend this heated rivalry.

As of this writing, the event will reportedly be headlined by the Men's Royal Rumble Match. On WWE Backstage, former WWE Champion Randy Orton and returning Superstar Edge were announced as the first and second entrants of the match.

Advertisement

Tonight, every year, everyone else “prepares for the Road to #WrestleMania.” They dream of the main event & hope their hard works pays off.



Difference between the dreamers and me is I prepare everyday. I treat every match as the main event.

Typically because it is. #RoyalRumble — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 31, 2021

Plus, the scheduled musical performance of "Booker T" by rapper Bad Bunny is scheduled to take place between the SmackDown Women's Championship Match and the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Of course, as Adam Pearce has pointed out, the card is subject to change.