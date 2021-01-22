Report: Update on WrestleMania 37 opponents for Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 37 is just a few months away, and many fans already want to know what the company has planned for its world champions. At this point, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns hold WWE's top titles. But a recent report suggests that the company hasn't decided who these respective stars will face at WrestleMania this year.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there's a reason for WWE's lack of an apparent build towards WrestleMania. Meltzer reports that the company doesn't currently have any concrete plans for its biggest pay-per-view of the year. Reigns is currently feuding with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown, and McIntyre is set to face Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE always tries to deliver a spectacular show with WrestleMania, and the company's world title feuds are often prominently featured on the card. Meltzer reports that the company has two top stars in mind for Reigns' match at the show. On the other hand, he states that the plan for McIntyre's WrestleMania match is wide open right now.

"The reason there has been no television direction for the main matches at Mania and you don’t hear anything about them is because there isn’t any. The only thing we know is the top Raw championship matches are not locked in. On Smackdown, Reigns has two different opponents that are being considered so Bryan is not a lock," wrote Meltzer.

Both WWE RAW and SmackDown are loaded with stars who deserve the chance to compete in a world title match at WrestleMania. There are also wildcards like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. It's safe to say that WWE has plenty of options.

Who will Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown

There has already been plenty of speculation about these title programs. Some rumors have suggested that Drew McIntyre could face Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match. Those plans have seemingly been scrapped for now. As for Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Big E are widely seen as his top two potential challengers.

The WWE Universe would probably enjoy a heated clash between Reigns and either one of these fan-favorite stars. Meanwhile, a match between McIntyre and Lee, Sheamus or one of WWE RAW's other talented competitors could be a great fit for the "The Showcase of the Immortals."

Fans will have to wait and see how the road to WrestleMania 37 plays out. Later this month, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view could offer some clarity as to which stars WWE plans to feature in the world title programs.