Reported backstage concerns regarding The Rock's in-ring status for WrestleMania 40

The Rock has instantly become the talk of the town after returning to WWE last night and seemingly inserting himself into the main event of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Earlier this year, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned to the promotion and acquired more power behind the scenes when he became a member of the board at TKO Group Holdings and changed the landscape of WWE.

However, there were doubts regarding his in-ring status following his encounter with Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW Day 1. According to Fightful Select, there are some concerns about The Great One working a main event-length match after his recent appearances.

"For those wondering, the early word is that The Rock will attempt to work a full-length match, but there’s no word on if he’d be open to continuing to wrestle. There were some concerns about him working a WrestleMania main event-length match after his recent appearances." [H/T: Fightful Select]

The report also states that The People's Champion will attempt to work a full-length match as of now.

Real reason behind The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 - Reports

The Brahma Bull vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 was not what fans had in mind after Cody Rhodes won this year's Men's Royal Rumble match for the second time in a row and called out The Tribal Chief.

According to PWInsider, The People's Champion was the one to push for the match against Roman Reigns, backed by the TKO Board of Directors.

"With Johnson’s power as a member of the TKO Board of Directors, his Hollywood standing and the backing of Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and others, the decision was made to go with Rock vs. Reigns as the headline bout, believing it would be a greater attraction for the mainstream and also help push some positive momentum for the company."

It will be interesting to see if the negative reaction can bring back the original plans for WrestleMania 40.

