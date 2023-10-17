Reported backstage reason why Michael Cole missed WWE RAW

Many fans instantly recognized that Michael Cole was not on commentary for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Kevin Patrick has taken his place alongside Wade Barrett in the booth. We now have an idea about his absence.

This is allegedly just the third WWE show Cole has missed since he became a regular on commentary over two decades ago. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the legendary announcer had requested this week off for a personal obligation a while back.

His absence had been planned for a few weeks, with Kevin Patrick always slated to step in. While the reason for Michael Cole's request wasn't specified, it isn't medical-related.

Find out what was reported about Cole missing WWE RAW:

"We are told that (Michael) Cole had requested for this week off some time ago due to a personal commitment, and it just happened to land on what was later scheduled to be the Raw season premiere. It is not an illness or anything similar," reported PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

This means that Cole is set to miss the October 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves likely operating as a duo for the show.

