Reported details on the reality of Cody Rhodes' injury before Hell in a Cell

The main event of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 saw Cody Rhodes step inside the deadly structure against Seth Rollins. Before the show, WWE had officially announced that Rhodes had torn his pec but would compete nonetheless.

As soon as Cody entered, all eyes were on him. The American Nightmare slowly took off his jacket, revealing his severely bruised arm much to the shock of fans. You can see a photo of his injured arm at Hell in a Cell HERE (be advised, the photo could be graphic).

Cody went on to do what seemed nearly impossible with his injury. This led to speculation about whether his injury is really bad or whether WWE presented it to be worse than what it was to increase the tension in the match.

Dave Meltzer has now reported that Cody's injury was 100% real.

"That's not makeup on Cody, that's really life full pec tear and what it looks like so soon after," reported Dave Meltzer.

Despite the odds, Cody Rhodes won at Hell in a Cell

The American Nightmare was definitely in a lot of pain throughout his match and it was clearly visible on his face. It was indeed a Herculean effort from him to perform in such a condition.

Rollins left no stones unturned in playing mind games as he dressed up in a black gear with yellow polka dots on it, exactly how Cody's father Dusty Rhodes used to. Throughout the match, Rollins also targeted Cody's injured arm.

However, Cody Rhodes hit back-to-back Cross Rhodes on Rollins and finished the match up with a sledgehammer to his head to pin him. It is to be seen what the future holds for Cody, but he might be out of action for some time to heal from this injury. We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery!

Check out the full results of WWE Hell in a Cell HERE.

