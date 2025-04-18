Reported plans for Alexa Bliss & Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 41

A recent report has shed light on plans for WWE stars Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 41. Both Bliss and Bella are currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's television.
Bliss and Bella returned to in-ring competition at this year's Women's Royal Rumble. Little Miss Bliss continued to wrestle after the Rumble, as she participated in this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match as well, but hasn't been seen on TV since. On the other hand, Nikki hasn't competed inside the squared circle since the Rumble.
According to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE pitched ideas for the current Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, for WrestleMania 41. One source revealed that the company was planning for a Women's United States Championship Open Challenge, which could have included Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella as well.
The report also highlighted that there were no confirmed plans for The Hot Mess as of today, but plans could change heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the company could add something for Green at the event.
Chelsea Green talked about possibly facing Alexa Bliss or Nikki Bella at WWE WrestleMania 41
During an interview with Myles Talks Wrestling, Chelsea Green said she would love to face either Alexa Bliss or Nikki Bella in a possible match at WrestleMania 41.
The Hot Mess added that she could even lock horns with Michin because of their never-ending rivalry.
"I would love that. I mean, there are a few people that I would love to work at a WrestleMania... My eyes have been on Alexa Bliss recently since she came back. Of course at the Rumble, we had a little Nikki Bella moment, that could be amazing. Obviously, we've seen a feud that never ends with Michin. So that's always a possibility," Green said.
It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 41.