Reported reason behind Bianca Belair's return to WWE RAW after three months

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, the WWE Universe was surprised to see Bianca Belair in action. The EST of NXT was last seen on WWE RAW back in April when she beat Santana Garrett.

In this week's episode, Bianca Belair was seen teaming with Ruby Riott in a Tag Team Match against The IIconics. Bianca Belair came to Riott's rescue when The IIconics were making fun of her saying that she had no friends in the locker room.

Bianca Belair's return to WWE RAW

Bianca Belair made her WWE RAW debut on the night after WrestleMania 36. She aided The Street Profits when Zelina Vega and her associates attacked them. On that night on WWE RAW, Bianca Belair teamed with the Street Profits and defeated Vega, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory.

Since then, Belair has had rare appearances on WWE RAW, but she made her return after three long months. This week, Bianca Belair was seen picking up the win for her and Ruby Riott when the team faced The IIconics.

Dave Meltzer, on the recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, noted that the reason for Bianca Belair's return to WWE RAW was the absence of Liv Morgan. The original plan for the show was to have Ruby Riott tag with Liv Morgan, but that didn't happen because Morgan has been away from WWE TV.

Liv Morgan has been away from WWE since late June. As of this writing, there is no reason reported for Morgan's absence from WWE RAW. In last week's episode, Ruby Riott tried to reach out to Liv Morgan on the episode of WWE RAW Talk, but Morgan's reply was cold.

Ruby Riott's win on this week's episode of WWE RAW marked her first win since mid-2019. She was forced to miss out on nine months of action due to a shoulder injury. Ruby Riott returned in February this year and has been on a losing streak ever since. She was focused on her singles career and had lost matches to Liv Morgan and Billie Kay.