Reported reason behind Paul Heyman's absence after SummerSlam; plans for WWE return

A backstage report has emerged on Paul Heyman's absence from WWE TV following his SummerSlam 2022 appearance.

At SummerSlam this year, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. During the contest, The Beast Incarnate hit a devastating F5 on Reigns' Special Counsel, Heyman, sidelining him from television for the next few weeks.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared backstage notes on Paul Heyman's WWE absence. As per Meltzer, the intent is to make it look like Heyman is recovering from his injuries after taking an F5 from Lesnar, putting the move over in the process.

The veteran journalist also stated that when Heyman finally makes a return to WWE TV, it's going to be a surprise. If Meltzer's report is accurate, WWE won't be announcing Heyman's eventual return, and he will likely appear out of the blue.

This wasn't the first time that Brock Lesnar hit an F5 on Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman and Lesnar go a long way back. The former ECW owner was on Lesnar's side when the latter made his WWE debut in 2002. Months later, Heyman turned on Lesnar and suffered the consequences soon after. Lesnar hit an explosive F5 on Heyman in a Steel Cage match pitting the duo back in March 2003.

Lesnar took a hiatus from WWE after his WWE Championship loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 two years ago. In his absence, Paul Heyman joined forces with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. When The Beast returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, he eyed Reigns' Universal Championship.

The duo kicked off a lengthy feud that finally ended at SummerSlam 2022, with Reigns leaving with both the WWE and Universal titles. Heyman, on the other hand, didn't exactly have a great night.

Reigns is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event. Heyman will likely make his WWE return at the event and stand firmly at ringside to support his Tribal Chief.

