Reported reason why Elias was written off WWE television

Elias was written off television after being run over by a car.

Elias has reportedly suffered a legitimate injury which will keep him out for a while.

Elias being taken into the ambulance after being run over by a car on SmackDown

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Elias was written off television after he suffered an injury as he was hit by a car that was registered with Jeff Hardy.

Now, there are some details about this incident and how Elias was written off television as he reportedly had a legitimate injury. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that Elias has a torn pectoral muscle which is why he was written off TV on SmackDown. This is a legitimate injury and he will be out for months.

Post Wrestling also confirmed this injury where they revealed that they don't know when and how Elias suffered the injury:

Elias is out of action with a torn pectoral muscle, POST Wrestling has learned from multiple sources with the angle shot to write him off of television while he recovers. It is not known when he suffered the injury.

Elias' injury on SmackDown

Elias was hit by a car backstage on SmackDown two weeks ago which was registered with Jeff Hardy. Hardy pleaded innocence and said that he had passed his sobriety test. A witness to the car crash revealed that they noticed a person with red hair at the scene of the incident and Hardy said that it could be Sheamus.

Elias, who was a part of the Intercontinental title tournament, and was set to wrestle AJ Styles in the semi-finals of the tournament, had to be pulled out of the tournament due to his injury. This allowed Styles to enter into the finals of the tournament where he will face Daniel Bryan for the vacant Intercontinental title.

Elias' last match in WWE was against King Corbin in the first round of the Intercontinental title tournament where he defeated the former Money in the Bank winner.