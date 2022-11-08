Reported reason Shayna Baszler "broke" female superstar's nose on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler apparently broke the nose of a female superstar in a brutal attack on WWE SmackDown. However, it turns out that Natalya needed a reason to be written off WWE TV, and the attack served that exact purpose.

During last Friday's episode, The Queen of Spades defeated Natalya with Kirifuda Clutch. Following the win, Shayna hit The Queen of Hart's nose with a vicious knee strike, busting her open on television.

The latest POST Wrestling report mentioned that they were told by multiple sources from WWE that Baszler's strike to Natalya's face on the blue brand was a "cover story," as the latter was due to have nasal surgery.

The Queen of Harts has since updated her fans on her injury. Nattie took to social media and revealed that her dislocated nose had been moved back to the center of her face.

Nattie tweeted:

"We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again," Natalya wrote. "Pain is beauty! And wrestling is real. LFG!"

Shayna Baszler foreshadows the calm before the storm

Shayna Baszler has no regrets about attacking The Queen of Hart despite the latter being her former tag team partner.

During a backstage interview, The Queen of Spades clarified her intentions around the WWE women's division and wanted to remind everyone what she could do.

"You know, it seems to me that everyone around here has forgotten what I am capable of, including me. So my former tag partner had to experience the Istvan III Drop Site Massacre so that I can remind everyone just what I am about. That's all I was. And if we are being honest, Natty annoys everyone, including me," Baszler said. [0:11-0:32]

WWE @WWE @QoSBaszler has no regrets after surprising @NatbyNature with the Kirifuda Clutch last week and reminds everyone just how dangerous she is. #SmackDown .@QoSBaszler has no regrets after surprising @NatbyNature with the Kirifuda Clutch last week and reminds everyone just how dangerous she is. #SmackDown https://t.co/sRg3V1TuRk

Baszler is on a roll with her new gimmick and has SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey by her side. However, fans will have to wait to see if Natalya starts a feud with the duo following her recovery.

